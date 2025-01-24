Source: Turkish FM to visit Iraq, preparing “total war”

Shafaq News/ Analysts on Friday outlined the objectives of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's upcoming visit to Iraq in January 26.

Turkish political analyst, Gok Oglo told Shafaq News, “There is a need for intelligence coordination between Iraq and Turkiye to confront the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). That’s why Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is visiting Iraq to align efforts.”

Oglo indicated that Fidan’s visit might extend beyond Baghdad to include Erbil, emphasizing that “Turkiye seeks to launch a ‘total war’ against the PKK in northern Syria, necessitating coordination first with Baghdad and subsequently with Erbil.”

Oglo added that the visit may also address multiple other issues including the Syria dossier, the Development Road project, and follow-up on agreements signed during Fidan’s last visit to Iraq.

Fidan’s visit on Sunday will mark his second trip to Iraq since assuming office as foreign minister on June 3, 2023.

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan joined President Erdogan’s April 2024 visit to Baghdad and Erbil, where 27 agreements were signed between Iraq and Turkiye.

The visit also established a high-level security committee between the two countries, which convened several times and formally recognized the PKK as a “common threat” in December 2023.

In March 2024, Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji announced the PKK’s designation as a banned organization in Iraq.