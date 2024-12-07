Iraqi FM calls for stability in Syria, proposes peace initiative

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, emphasized that Iraq is paying close attention to developments in Syria, warning that these changes could lead to an imminent humanitarian crisis.

“The Iraqi government is committed to protecting its borders and territorial integrity, and Iraq will not allow itself to be dragged into the Syrian conflict,” Hussein stated to Al-Jazeera.

However, he warned that “any attack on the Iraqi side will be met with force; protecting our borders is our responsibility.”

Hussein also highlighted Iraq's efforts to promote stability and security in Syria, noting that chaos in its neighboring country poses a direct threat to Iraq’s security and the broader region.

While reaffirming Iraq's policy of non-interference in the affairs of other nations, he highlighted a diplomatic initiative proposed by Baghdad to help resolve the Syrian crisis.