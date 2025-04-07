Extortion Allegation: Ex-Dhi Qar councilman jailed 3 years

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Dhi Qar Criminal Court has sentenced former Provincial Council member Ammar Al-Rikabi to three years in prison on extortion charges, a security source reported Monday.

The conviction was issued in absentia under Article 430 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which addresses threats and blackmail, the source told our Agency, adding, “The court found Al-Rikabi guilty of attempting to extort Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi.”

Previously head of the Energy Committee in the Dhi Qar Council, authorities link Al-Rikabi to a broader “extortion network” allegedly targeting senior officials in the province.

On February 9, the court released two suspects involved in a related case concerning al-Ibrahimi. Although the governor dropped charges against those individuals, he continued to press extortion claims against Al-Rikabi and former governor Mohammed Hadi.