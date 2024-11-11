Source: Dhi Qar Governor faces new criminal complaint for alleged extortion

Shafaq News/ A new criminal complaint has been filed against Iraq’s Dhi Qar Governor, Mortada Al-Ibrahimi, on charges of extortion, a well-informed source in the Iraqi province reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Dhi Qar Provincial Council member Ammar Al-Rikabi filed a criminal complaint before Al-Nasiriyah Investigative Court against the Governor, accusing him of extorting officials in the council and abusing his influence to eliminate his political opponents in Dhi Qar."

In a related development, an informed security source told Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested Montazer al-Tabari al-Ibrahimi, the director of the governor’s office in Dhi Qar, adding, “Al-Nasiriyah Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant against al-Ibrahimi on charges of extortion under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.”

Political tensions in Dhi Qar have escalated, with the governor facing impeachment amid accusations of misconduct. What began as internal council disputes have escalated into a full-blown crisis, marked by allegations of financial misconduct, inappropriate appointments, and personal scandals, now playing out openly in the provincial capital of Nasiriyah.

Governor Al-Ibrahimi and provincial council members have exchanged accusations, with Al-Rikabi calling the Governor's attacks on the council "a cover-up for his scandals spreading on social media."

On November 6, the Dhi Qar Council issued a statement calling the governor's extortion accusations against council members a "dangerous precedent."

Dhi Qar MPs had previously urged Ammar Al-Hakim, the Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), to replace Al-Ibrahimi due to his "monopolization of decisions and lack of cooperation with MPs."