Failed session halts progress on questioning Dhi Qar Governor over alleged violations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a highly anticipated session to question Dhi Qar Governor was derailed despite his arrival at the Provincial Council building, a council source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News, "Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi arrived at the council building, however, the session failed to convene, prompting the governor to leave the building”.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Dhi Qar Provincial Council Member, Salam Al-Fayyad, announced that the questioning session had been postponed until next week.

On November 7, a source revealed that 14 out of 18 council members voted in favor of summoning Governor Al-Ibrahimi for questioning, while four abstained. The questioning is based on alleged financial and administrative violations during his tenure, which began early last year.

Earlier, on November 5, Dhi Qar MPs called on Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, to replace Governor Al-Ibrahimi, citing his "unilateral decision-making and lack of cooperation with lawmakers."

During a meeting of 19 MPs to discuss the province's situation, they agreed to support the Provincial Council in questioning the governor and proposed scheduling visits by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Integrity Commission to investigate financial and administrative violations.

They further decided to form a delegation to visit the head of the Dhi Qar Court of Appeals and the Prime Minister to discuss the province's issues.