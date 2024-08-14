Dhi Qar provincial council removes chairman al-Omari by absolute majority

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted to remove its chairman, Abdul-Baqi al-Omari, from his position by an overwhelming majority.

A local source familiar with the session, held at the Dhi Qar Police Headquarters, confirmed the decision to Shafaq News Agency.

In response to these developments and others, including Dhi Qar Governor Murtada Aboud al-Ibrahimi's decision to remove the Director of Al-Nasiriyah Municipality, Engineer Emad Ali Razouki, and appoint his deputy, Engineer Mohammed Akab Jassim, as the new director, al-Omari warned of severe consequences for Al-Nasiriyah, attributing the situation to what he described as a "political coup" being orchestrated at the police headquarters.

During a press conference, al-Omari stated, "What is happening in Dhi Qar is a political coup against central agreements, and Baghdad alone has the right to amend or terminate these agreements…the Dhi Qar Provincial Council position is allocated to the Services Bloc…I am the sole candidate for this position in Dhi Qar."

"We will take all legal measures regarding the actions of some council members in holding the council session inside the police headquarters, a session that was originally postponed with the signature of a third of the council members." Al-Omari continued.

He concluded, "Any decision to remove me from the chairmanship of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council will impact all other political agreements in the Governorates."