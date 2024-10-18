Dhi Qar council halts raids on activists’ homes, calls for non-lethal force against protesters

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Provincial Council convened an emergency session on Friday to address the ongoing protests in the province. The session, attended by several council members and two Iraqi MPs, resulted in key decisions aimed at de-escalating tensions between security forces and protesters.

Earlier today, hundreds of protesters gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, demanding the release of those arrested and the dismissal of what they call "vindictive" legal cases against them.

The protests came after the newly appointed police chief of Dhi Qar province, Maj. Gen. Najah Al-Abadi has sparked outrage among local activists following a wave of arrests, threats, and his description of demonstrators as "criminals and dark forces."

Council member Ahmed Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News, "The council agreed to halt the raids and searches of activists' homes and to give them the opportunity to resolve their legal issues with local police. Additionally, the council stressed that live ammunition should not be used against protesters."

Al-Khafaji clarified that the session did not discuss removing the police chief from his position, but emphasized the need for law enforcement to “uphold order through peaceful means, without resorting to heavy-handed measures against demonstrators.”

Injuries Reported

A source from the Dhi Qar police force revealed to Shafaq News that 26 people were injured during Friday's clashes, including 17 security personnel, two of whom are officers. Nine protesters sustained injuries, all of which were described as bruises.

Tensions Within the Police Force

Separately, sources within Dhi Qar's police department reported growing dissatisfaction among officers over the actions of the police chief. The sources told Shafaq News, "There is growing frustration within the ranks, as the police chief treats them like military personnel rather than internal security forces." They added that the police chief had publicly criticized certain departments on local television, further aggravating tensions.