SOURCE: Iraq’s Dhi Qar governor’s return challenged in court

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Dhi Qar Provincial Council chairman Ezzat Al-Nashi has filed an appeal with Iraq’s Supreme Administrative Court, a Council source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the challenge targets a March 3 ruling that reinstated Governor Murtada Al-Ibrahimi.

The Administrative Court’s decision nullified the Council’s January 14 vote to dismiss Al-Ibrahimi, which was backed by 14 of 18 members during a session addressing alleged administrative and financial violations.