Dhi Qar Council dismiss Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted by majority to dismiss Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the council began the interrogation session with the governor presence earlier today.

Following the interrogation, the council expressed dissatisfaction with the governor’s answers by a majority vote, a source told Shafaq News.

Last week, council member Salam Al-Fayyad announced that the interrogation had been postponed, citing logistical challenges.

Earlier this month, a council source disclosed that 14 out of 18 members voted in favor of interrogating Governor Al-Ibrahimi, with four members abstaining. The questioning centered on alleged financial and administrative misconduct during his tenure, which began early last year.

Criticism of the governor grew in November 2024 when 19 members of parliament from Dhi Qar called on Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, to replace Al-Ibrahimi.

The lawmakers accused the governor of making decisions unilaterally and failing to cooperate with representatives, leading to administrative chaos and inadequate service delivery.

The MPs expressed their commitment to supporting the provincial council’s efforts to hold the governor accountable, proposing visits to the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Integrity Commission to investigate the alleged financial and administrative violations.