Dhi Qar Council responds to Governor's accusations of extortion

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Provincial Council responded, on Wednesday, to accusations of extortion leveled by Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi, calling the claims "a dangerous precedent" and asserting that they undermine the authority of the provincial government.

On Tuesday, Governor Al-Ibrahimi expressed his surprise at certain positions taken by members of the provincial council, suggesting they could negatively impact the "positive atmosphere" in the province. He urged members of parliament to “exercise their oversight role and hold accountable those responsible for failing to address the extortion case involving two council members, Mohammed Hadi, a fugitive from justice, and Ammar Al-Rikabi.”

In a statement, the council rejected Al-Ibrahimi's comments, asserting that the governor should respect the law and the council's authority. "The council is the highest legislative body in Dhi Qar, deserving respect as the legitimate representative of the people," the statement read.

The council stressed that “it fully understands its role and powers and that it is better suited to manage the province's affairs.” It also highlighted the need to hold accountable those responsible for misconduct, rather than the members who have allegedly faced unlawful pressure.

The statement criticized the use of the term "extortion" in relation to council members, calling it “a serious accusation aimed at covering up the scandals circulating on social media.”

The council vowed to proceed with efforts to investigate the governor, asserting its commitment to fulfilling its duties under the law and constitution in pursuit of the public interest.