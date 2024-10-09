Dhi Qar Provincial Council leadership conflict escalates after court ruling

Shafaq News/ Government documents revealed that Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari, the recently reinstated head of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council by court order, submitted a decision to the Nasiriyah Execution Directorate to open an enforcement file aimed at notifying the ousted president of the need to vacate the position.

According to documents obtained by Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Omari initiated an enforcement file at the Nasiriyah Execution Directorate to inform the current council president, Ezzat Al-Nashi, of the necessity to vacate the position and hand it over to Al-Omari, following a ruling in his favor from the Administrative Court."

The documents indicate that "the Execution Directorate sent a notification letter to Al-Nashi, requiring compliance with the ruling voluntarily within seven days of the notification date; otherwise, legal actions would be taken, including potential imprisonment for failing to comply with the court's orders."

Quick Response

In response, Dhi Qar Provincial Council President Ezzat Al-Nashi instructed the council's legal department to file a criminal complaint against Al-Omari for allegedly storming the council building last Sunday to demand the position.

According to a document, "Al-Nashi directed the council's legal team, based on an internal memo, to initiate a criminal complaint against Al-Omari and his guards for intimidating council members and employees, as well as for invading the council president's office and assaulting him in order to reclaim the presidency."

On October 6, the Administrative Court ruled to reinstate Al-Omari as chairman of the Provincial Council.

A well-informed source told our agency that “the court, following its ruling, nullified all sessions held to question Al-Omari in the Provincial Council.”