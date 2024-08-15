Azzat al-Nashi, the new Chairman of Dhi Qar Provincial Council

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted by a majority to Azzat al-Nashi as the new Chairman.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the voting session was attended by 14 out of 18 council members.

Al-Nashi is reportedly affiliated with the "Services (Khadamat)" bloc.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Council held a session at the police headquarters and voted to remove its Chairman, Abdul-Baqi al-Omari, from his position by an overwhelming majority.

In response to these developments, al-Omari warned of severe consequences for Nasiriyah, citing what he described as a "political coup" being orchestrated at the police headquarters.