Source: Dhi Qar Council chairman retains position despite court-ordered removal

Shafaq News/ The current chairman of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, Ezzat Al-Nashi, is retaining his position despite a judicial order for his removal, a well-informed source from the governorate revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Chairman Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari attempted yesterday to assume the position based on a judicial decision issued earlier this week by the Higher Administrative Court."

"The current chairman, Al-Nashi, has decided to retain his position and will not step aside in favor of Al-Omari until a ruling is issued by theCourt, which may take several more months," the source explained.

On October 6, the Administrative Court ruled to reinstate Al-Omari as chairman of the Provincial Council.

A well-informed source told our agency that “the court, following its ruling, nullified all sessions held to question Al-Omari in the Provincial Council.”