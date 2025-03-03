Iraqi court overturns Dhi Qar governor’s dismissal

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, an Iraqi administrative court revoked the Dhi Qar Provincial Council’s decision to remove Governor Murtada Al-Ibrahimi, ordering his immediate reinstatement.

Presiding Judge Othman Salman Al-Aboudi ruled that the council’s action lacked legal grounds, deeming the dismissal “unlawful” and upholding Al-Ibrahimi’s appeal.

The court also mandated the council to cover legal fees and attorney costs.

On January 14, 2025, the council had voted to remove Al-Ibrahimi after a questioning session over alleged financial and administrative violations.