Dhi Qar Council to question Governor on Wednesday: Fourteen out of 18 members vote for inquiry

Shafaq News/ The majority of Dhi Qar Provincial Council members have voted to question Governor Murtadha al-Ibrahimi, a well-informed source in the council revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Fourteen out of 18 council members voted to question Governor al-Ibrahimi, while four abstained,” adding, "The questions directed at the governor focus on financial and administrative violations during his tenure since early 2024."

The council is set to convene on Wednesday to question al-Ibrahimi.

On November 5, 2024, Dhi Qar MPs called on Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), to replace al-Ibrahimi, citing his “unilateral decision-making and lack of cooperation with MPs,” as well as highlighting “administrative chaos and mismanagement of service-related files.”

The MPs also agreed to support the council members in questioning the governor, arrange visits to the Federal Board of Supreme Audit (FBSA) and the Integrity Commission to address violations, and form a delegation to meet the president of the Dhi Qar Court of Appeals and PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to explain the situation in the council.

A month later, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council convened a session to question al-Ibrahimi and decide on his continuation in office. A source told our agency that the council had split into two factions. “One faction, led by former governor Ahmed al-Khafaji, supports Governor al-Ibrahimi, while the opposing faction, led by another former governor, Mohammed Hadi, is pushing for his removal,” the source said.