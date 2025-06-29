Dhi Qar Governor: Al-Nasiriyah Airport will be ready by end of 2025

Shafaq News - Dhi Qar

Al-Nasiriyah International Airport remains firmly on course for completion by the end of 2025, with construction advancing in line with the established timeline, Governor of Dhi Qar Murtadha al-Ibrahimi announced on Sunday.

During a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibas, al-Ibrahimi affirmed that the project is under close government oversight, noting that the transport minister has conducted more than five field visits to address challenges and accelerate the pace of construction, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

In April, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani noted that construction progress of Nasiriyah International Airport standed at 47%.