Dhi Qar Provincial Council to question the governor

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Provincial Council has submitted a request to Governor Murtadha Al-Ibrahimi to appear for questioning on November 12.

Shafaq News has obtained a document regarding the interrogation request, in which the council “kindly” requested “the governor’s presence at the general council meeting on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, to respond to the attached questions related to the interrogation.”

The document was signed by Murtada Al-Maraawi, the Vice President of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, but it did not specify the reasons for the interrogation.

In September, a source told Shafaq News that Dhi Qar’s Provincial Council had submitted a formal request to question Governor Murtadha al-Ibrahimi over alleged misconduct. The questioning then was intended to focus on accusations that Al-Ibrahimi has violated procedures, including filing legal complaints against council members and awarding key projects to unqualified companies through direct contracts.