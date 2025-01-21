Source: Al-Hakim skips CF meeting over Dhi Qar Governor’s ouster

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, was absent from the Coordination Framework's (CF) weekly meeting due to his dissatisfaction with recent decisions, a source within the CF revealed on Tuesday.

The source, close to Al-Hakim, told Shafaq News that his absence signals his discontent and rejection of the dismissal of Dhi Qar Governor, Mortada Al-Ibrahimi, as well as the ongoing efforts to remove the Governor of Najaf.

The source argued that “the dismissal violated prior political agreements, which upset Al-Hakim as it broke the political consensus.”

“The decision included legal errors and may be revisited by the Federal Court," the source further noted.

Last week, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted to dismiss Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi by a majority vote.

Criticism of the governor intensified in November 2024 when 19 members of parliament from Dhi Qar accused the governor of making unilateral decisions, causing administrative dysfunction, and failing to cooperate with local representatives. They urged Al-Hakim to replace him.

The lawmakers pledged support for the provincial council’s efforts to hold Al-Ibrahimi accountable and proposed investigations by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Integrity Commission.