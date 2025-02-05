CF to meet before Saturday, discusses challenges, Al-Hakim issue

Shafaq News/ An important meeting for the leadership of the Coordination Framework is expected to take place in the coming hours or by Thursday, to discuss current and future challenges, as well as to address the suspension of the participation of the leader of Tayyar Al-Hikma [The Wisdom Movement], Ammar Al-Hakim, in the Framework and the State Administration Coalition sessions.

Additionally, the meeting will focus on restructuring the Coordination Framework to better face future challenges, according to sources within the Coordination Framework.

The sources told Shafaq News that Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani will attend the meeting. They also clarified; the meeting would be held before the emergency meeting of the State Administration Coalition scheduled for next Saturday.

Regarding the State Administration Coalition meeting, the sources mentioned that it will discuss political understandings regarding several important issues, including the US presence and the timeline for its withdrawal from Iraq, pivotal shifts in the region, international agreements on the government of Ahmad Al-Shara in Syria, and the role that Iraq should play in resolving regional files.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Al-Sudani called on members of the State Administration Coalition to hold a meeting at the government palace on Saturday, February 8. A statement issued by Al-Sudani’s office indicated that the meeting aims to "discuss the general situation in the country and address a number of national level issues."

Following Al-Sudani's invitation, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Mashhadani, urged political forces to hold an emergency meeting within the framework of the State Administration Coalition.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Al-Mashhadani emphasized the "national responsibility" to address the political scene's challenges, calling on all political forces and members of the State Administration Coalition to an expanded and urgent meeting to unify the national vision and end recent political disagreements.

The State Administration Coalition had already called for an emergency meeting next Saturday at the government palace in Baghdad to discuss a set of "important issues," according to a source familiar with the matter.

The most pressing of these issues is the recent escalation against the Federal Court after it issued a ruling to suspend the implementation of three controversial laws.

Tayyar Al-Hikma, led by Al-Hakim suspended its participation in the weekly Coordination Framework meetings to express its "discontent" with the exclusion of its representatives from governmental and local government positions.

A source informed Shafaq News on Tuesday that "Ammar Al-Hakim did not attend Coordination Framework meetings as a sign of his dissatisfaction with how the Framework's leadership treated his movement's representatives in government positions,” following the dismissal of the Dhi Qar governor, the threat of dismissing the Najaf governor, and today, the dismissal of the head of the Media and Communications Commission.

The source added that "Hakim’s potential split from the Coordination Framework is a decision solely in his hands and is not ruled out."

This comes after Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani approved on Tuesday the dismissal of the head of the Media and Communications Commission, Ali Al-Muayad, at his request, and the appointment of Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Amir as his replacement.

Also, on Tuesday evening, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted by an overwhelming majority to appoint Nasif Jasim Mohammed as the new mayor of Al-Fuhud District, replacing Zaki Hassoun from Tayyar Al-Hikma.

On January 14, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council had voted by a majority to dismiss Governor Murtadha Al-Ibrahimi, also from the Wisdom Movement led by Al-Hakim.