Al-Hakim boycotts CF meetings, a sign of discontent, Source says

Shafaq News/ Tayyar Al-Hikma [The Wisdom Movment], led by Ammar Al-Hakim, has suspended its participation in the weekly meetings of the Coordination Framework, the umbrella group for Shiite political forces, to express its "discontent" over the exclusion of its representatives from government positions and local governments.

A source within the Wisdom Movement revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Al-Hakim's absence from the CF’s meetings reflects his frustration with how the group's leadership has treated the Movement's representatives in governmental roles, especially following the dismissal of the governors of Dhi Qar and Najaf, and "today’s dismissal of the head of the Media and Communications Commission."

The source also pointed out, "Al-Hakim's potential withdrawal from the CF is a personal and direct decision, and it cannot be ruled out."

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani approved the dismissal of Ali Al-Moayyad, the head of the Media and Communications Commission, at his request, and appointed Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Amir as his replacement.

A statement from the Commission indicated Al-Sudani agreed to terminate Al-Moayyad’s role based on his request and appointed consultant engineer Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Amir as the new head to continue overseeing the regulation of Iraq’s media and communications sector.

On Tuesday, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted overwhelmingly to appoint Nasif Jassem Mohammed as the new mayor of Al-Fudhoul, replacing Zaki Hassoun from the Wisdom Movement.

An informed source told Shafaq News that the mayorships of Nasiriyah and Al-Fudhoul are linked to the "Sumarun" bloc, led by Minister of Labor Ahmad al-Asadi, adding that "these changes are part of a political agreement between the blocs."