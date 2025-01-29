Al-Hakim in Dhi Qar amid governor crisis

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Wisdom Movement )Tayyar Al-Hikma(, arrived Wednesday, in the city of Said Dakhil, east of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, al-Hakim arrived at the home of the recently dismissed governor of Dhi Qar, Murtada Al-Ibrahimi (a member of the Wisdom Movement). he is scheduled to hold a series of tribal meetings and meet with local elites and professionals.

The correspondent also noted that the visit includes political consultations with various parties regarding the position of governor, especially after Al-Ibrahimi’s dismissal by the Provincial Council a few days ago.

On November 5, 2024, members of the Dhi Qar parliamentary delegation called on al-Hakim to replace Governor Al-Ibrahimi.

The 19 lawmakers representing the province in the Iraqi Parliament cited "administrative chaos and poor management of public services, which led to feelings of injustice among the local population.” They demanded the replacement of Al-Ibrahimi for his "monopolization of decisions and lack of cooperation with lawmakers."

On January 15, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted to dismiss Governor Al-Ibrahimi by a majority vote.