Al-Hakim warns of “Malicious Agendas” calls for moderation and dialogue

Shafaq News/ Leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim on Monday warned against what he described as “malicious agendas” aimed at spreading despair among Iraqis.

“Iraq cannot advance without embracing moderation, centrism, and genuine dialogue,” al-Hakim said during the Eid al-Fitr sermon in Baghdad.

He emphasized that moderation has been the guiding principle of the religious authority in Najaf throughout its long history, adding that experience has shown that Iraq will not achieve stability without dialogue and understanding.

On the political front, he the importance of maintaining stability, calling it “one of the key pillars for safeguarding our people’s interests and building a capable, independent, and sovereign Iraqi state.” “We call sincere and patriotic individuals to stand against those who seek to spread weakness and despair among our people and youth through fabricated rumors and baseless scenarios,” he concluded.