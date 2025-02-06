Shiite unity restored as Al-Hakim resumes coalition participation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political leaders have moved to ease tensions with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, following an unannounced meeting between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and al-Hakim.

Sources told Shafaq News that this meeting resulted in an agreement for al-Hakim to resume participation in the State Administration Coalition meetings. The State Administration Coalition was formed in 2022 to break the political deadlock following the October 2021 parliamentary elections. It includes key Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties and serves as Iraq’s primary governing alliance.

According to sources, senior figures within the Shiite Coordination Framework held closed-door discussions on Wednesday evening, seeking to unify the Shiite bloc and resolve tensions stemming from the Al-Hikma Movement’s suspension of participation. The boycott was triggered by the dismissal of several officials from key government posts, including Ali al-Muayyed, head of the Media and Communications Authority, and Murtadha al-Ibrahimi, governor of Dhi Qar. In addition, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council replaced Zaki Hassoun, an Al-Hikma member, as mayor of Al-Fuhud District with Naseef Jassim Mohammed.

During his discussions with al-Hakim, al-Sudani reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the movement’s entitlements under the political agreement. As part of the understandings reached, several Al-Hikma-affiliated figures were appointed to new government positions. Saad al-Abdali was named an advisor to the Human Rights Commission, Raad al-Haidari was appointed as an advisor to the head of the Political Prisoners Foundation, and Sattar al-Jabri was confirmed as deputy head of administrative affairs at the Ministry of Commerce.

Following these developments, al-Hakim is expected to attend the next State Administration Coalition meeting, where discussions will focus on key challenges, including the recent decision by US President Donald Trump to revoke Iraq’s exemption for importing gas from Iran. The decision has heightened concerns over Iraq’s ability to secure fuel for power generation. Other agenda items include security issues, arms control, and potential US sanctions on Iraq’s official banks and oil revenue transactions.