Iraqi PM and Ammar Al-Hakim discuss key issues affecting Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with the Head of the National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim, to discuss key issues affecting Iraq.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the meeting focused on the overall situation in the country, with discussions highlighting the government's efforts to implement its agenda, including goals to improve public services and enhance the nation's economic conditions for achieving both economic and social development.

“The meeting also addressed the ongoing developments in Syria, reaffirming Iraq’s stance on non-interference in Syrian affairs and the importance of including various components in managing the transitional phase,” the statement added.

The discussion also touched on the government’s initiatives to improve the strength of Iraq’s security and military forces, as well as efforts to reinforce border security to protect against potential threats, ensuring the safety and stability of the country, Al-Sudani’s media office concluded.