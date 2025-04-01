Al-Khanjar on Al-Sudani – Al-Sharaa phone call: Significant gesture

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) praised the phone call between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

In a statement, Al-Khanjar described it as a "significant gesture" to strengthen ties between the two neighboring and brotherly countries. He emphasized that the conversation reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Syria.

Moreover, Al-Khanjjar expressed hope that this step would "open wider doors for security, political, and economic cooperation" between the two countries, noting that "some discordant voices" were attempting to hinder the growing rapprochement between Syria and Iraq.

"We commend this step and hope it will further open avenues for cooperation, despite attempts by some to disrupt the Syrian-Iraqi rapprochement and undermine the historical fraternal ties between Baghdad and Damascus," Al-Khanjar said.

He pointed out that Iraq’s foreign policy, based on openness to the Arab world in line with its national interests, enjoys strong support from national forces, particularly the Sovereignty Alliance, adding that "Iraq's sovereignty in decision-making marks a significant milestone in the country’s political and international recovery."

This phone call between the Iraqi and Syrian leaders marks the first direct conversation at the presidential level between the two countries. Last month, Iraq hosted Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, who visited Iraq for the first time since the beginning of the transitional phase under President Al-Sharaa.