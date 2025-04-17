Syrian Presidency: Security, borders dominate Al-Sharaa – Al-Sudani meeting

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian presidency unveiled details of a high-level meeting between Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, held under the mediation of Qatar’s Emir.

The talks focused on securing the shared border, with both sides agreeing to strengthen field and intelligence coordination to counter common threats, according to the presidency’s statement.

Both leaders underscored the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and independence of both nations and firmly rejected all forms of foreign interference.”

They stressed that the security and stability of Syria and Iraq are fundamental to the broader stability of the region.

In addition to security cooperation, the talks covered “mechanisms to enhance trade ties, facilitate the movement of goods and people across border crossings, and promote mutual investments.”

The statement added that the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and infrastructure, aligning with the strategic interests of both countries.

This marks the first meeting between Sharaa and al-Sudani, following a series of separate meetings the Syrian transitional leader has held with other Iraqi officials in recent months.