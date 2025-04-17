Exclusive: Iraqi PM meets Syrian transitional President in Qatar for rare security talks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held first-of-its-kind talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, in what sources described as a closely coordinated diplomatic effort to address escalating security concerns in Syria and bolster regional cooperation.

The unannounced meeting held last Tuesday, confirmed to Shafaq News by a source familiar with the talks, marks the first known meeting between al-Sudani and Al-Sharaa since the latter assumed Syria’s presidency in the wake of the country’s prolonged internal conflict.

The discussions were described as “strategic and urgent,” driven by fast-moving developments inside Syria and the broader regional landscape.

“This meeting was prompted by recent critical shifts in Syria, particularly related to Israeli military activity in the country and renewed fears of instability spilling across borders,” the Iraqi official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

According to the official, al-Sudani conveyed Iraq’s deep concern over “foreign military presence” in Syria—widely understood to reference Israeli operations—and reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also stressed Iraq’s commitment to a comprehensive political solution that protects Syria’s diverse religious and ethnic communities, a principle Iraq has long upheld in its regional diplomacy.

“Al-Sudani was clear: there can be no stability in Syria without inclusive governance and a real effort to protect the fabric of its society,” the source said, adding that recent incidents involving the country’s Alawite minority were raised during the talks.

A major point of the conversation was Syria’s ongoing battle with Islamic State (ISIS) remnants. Al-Sudani reportedly urged Damascus to take more “aggressive and transparent” measures to curb jihadist activity, particularly near border areas that pose a threat to Iraqi security.

“He emphasized that the fight against ISIS is not over, and cooperation on this front is essential,” the source said. “There’s a shared interest here in eliminating the remnants of the group.”

Iraq, which declared victory over ISIS in 2017, continues to face sporadic attacks in its western provinces and has long accused militants of slipping across the porous border with Syria.

Al-Sudani recently extended a formal invitation to Al-Sharaa to attend the upcoming Baghdad Summit.