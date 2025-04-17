Exclusive: Iraqi PM meets Syrian transitional President in Qatar for rare security talks
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held first-of-its-kind talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, in what sources described as a closely coordinated diplomatic effort to address escalating security concerns in Syria and bolster regional cooperation.
The unannounced meeting held last Tuesday, confirmed to Shafaq News by a source familiar with the talks, marks the first known meeting
between al-Sudani and Al-Sharaa since the latter assumed Syria’s presidency in
the wake of the country’s prolonged internal conflict.
The
discussions were described as “strategic and urgent,” driven by fast-moving
developments inside Syria and the broader regional landscape.
“This
meeting was prompted by recent critical shifts in Syria, particularly related
to Israeli military activity in the country and renewed fears of instability
spilling across borders,” the Iraqi official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.
According to
the official, al-Sudani conveyed Iraq’s deep concern over “foreign military
presence” in Syria—widely understood to reference Israeli operations—and
reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also
stressed Iraq’s commitment to a comprehensive political solution that protects
Syria’s diverse religious and ethnic communities, a principle Iraq has long
upheld in its regional diplomacy.
“Al-Sudani
was clear: there can be no stability in Syria without inclusive governance and
a real effort to protect the fabric of its society,” the source said, adding
that recent incidents involving the country’s Alawite minority were raised
during the talks.
A major
point of the conversation was Syria’s ongoing battle with Islamic State (ISIS)
remnants. Al-Sudani reportedly urged Damascus to take more “aggressive and
transparent” measures to curb jihadist activity, particularly near border areas
that pose a threat to Iraqi security.
“He
emphasized that the fight against ISIS is not over, and cooperation on this
front is essential,” the source said. “There’s a shared interest here in
eliminating the remnants of the group.”
Iraq, which
declared victory over ISIS in 2017, continues to face sporadic attacks in its
western provinces and has long accused militants of slipping across the porous
border with Syria.
Al-Sudani
recently extended a formal invitation to Al-Sharaa to attend the upcoming Baghdad
Summit.