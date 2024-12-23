Syria's new leader: Qatar holds a special priority in Syria

Shafaq News/ The leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, announced on Monday that Qatar has expressed interest in investing in key sectors, including energy, in Syria in the near future.

Following a meeting with Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Sharaa revealed that he had extended an invitation to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Syria.

“We are set to embark on broad strategic cooperation with Qatar in the coming period and aim to leverage Qatari expertise across various fields,” Al-Sharaa was quoted as saying by Syrian media outlets.

“Qatar holds a special priority in Syria due to its honorable stance toward the Syrian people. Qatar’s participation in the next phase will be both effective and pivotal.” He added, “Relations between Doha and Damascus are poised to surpass their previous levels.”

In recent days, Arab and international delegations, including representatives from Jordan, Turkiye, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, have visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, to discuss the country's future following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.