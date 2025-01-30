Qatar welcomes Al-Sharaa as Syria's transitional President

Shafaq News/ Qatar welcomed the appointment of Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, as the country's president for a transitional phase, less than two months after he led the campaign that ousted Bashar al-Assad.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The State of Qatar welcomes the steps aimed at restructuring the sisterly Syrian state and enhancing consensus and unity among all Syrian parties, paving the way for consolidating civil peace, security, stability and building a state of law, institutions, development and prosperity.”

The Ministry further reiterated Qatar's “full support for Syria in all fields, and its effective contribution to all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving the aspirations of the Syrian people for freedom, development, prosperity and decent living.”

On Wednesday, Hassan Abdul Ghani, spokesperson for the Syrian Military Operations Department, announced al-Sharaa's assumption of the presidency for the transitional phase, alongside the dissolution of forces, security agencies, and the army loyal to the former regime, and the annulment of the 2012 constitution.

In turn, Al-Sharaa emphasized that Syria's current priorities are filling the power vacuum, preserving civil peace, rebuilding state institutions, developing the economy, and restoring Syria's international and regional standing.

Notably, after ousting al-Assad, the new authorities announced the formation of a temporary government to oversee the country's transitional phase, which is expected to last three months, ending in early March, with a promise to draft a new constitution.