Al-Mashhadani and Al-Shibani meet, pledge enhanced cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani on Friday, stressing the need for stronger security cooperation and the preservation of good neighbourly ties between the two countries.

According to a statement from al-Mashhadani's office, the meeting focused on ways to strengthen bilateral ties in light of the current regional context.

"It is vital to activate our relations and ensure that both nations uphold the principles of good neighbourliness," al-Mashhadani emphasized.

He also underscored the importance of respecting sovereignty, noting, "Respect for each nation's sovereignty is the cornerstone of our partnership."

The Speaker urged greater security coordination between Baghdad and Damascus to counter extremist groups like ISIS. "Our joint efforts are crucial in confronting ongoing security threats," he stressed, highlighting the necessity of deeper collaboration.

Earlier today, al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad, where he met with President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.