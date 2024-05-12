Iraq, Syria eye stronger security ties, counter-terror push

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled Rahmoun met on Sunday to explore avenues for security cooperation between the two nations.

A statement from al-Sudani's office said the meeting touched on "mechanisms for enhanced security collaboration through intelligence sharing, joint counter-terrorism and narcotics operations, and securing the shared border."

Al-Sudani underscored "the importance of elevating the level of security coordination between Iraq and Syria across multiple areas, with counter-terrorism and narcotics control at the forefront. He further emphasized the significance of continuous communication between security officials from both countries, alongside cooperation in intelligence exchange."

The Iraqi Prime Minister pledged Iraq's "fullest support to the Syrian Interior Ministry in solidifying security in Syria and along the shared border, with the aim of deterring the threat of terrorism." This would contribute to bolstering" security in both countries and ultimately, regional stability," he said.

Syrian Interior Minister Rahmoun, according to the statement, conveyed greetings from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to al-Sudani and commended Iraq's role in supporting Syria and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Iraqi Interior Ministry and its security measures along the Iraq-Syria border.