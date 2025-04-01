Iraq and Syria to strengthen ties pledge security cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara held a phone call to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings and discuss regional developments.

According to a statement from the Iraqi PM’s media office, Al-Sudani congratulated the Syrian people on the formation of their new government and reiterated Iraq’s commitment to respecting Syria’s political choices. He stressed the importance of an inclusive political process that ensures representation of all national components in Syrian society, “for a secure and stable future for Syria and the region as a whole.”

The Iraqi prime minister also condemned Israeli military incursions into Syrian territory, reiterating Baghdad’s “rejection of all foreign interventions.” Al-Sudani further emphasized the need for security cooperation between the two countries to combat the ongoing threat of ISIS.

He also called for stronger economic collaboration, citing shared interests and opportunities for deeper ties between Iraq and Syria.

For its part, the Syrian presidency announced that Al-Sharaa and Al-Sudani discussed critical issues concerning border security and joint efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The Syrian president also emphasized the importance of addressing shared challenges and strengthening political ties between the two nations.

The call marks the first direct contact between the two leaders.

Last month, Iraq formally invited Syria’s transitional president to attend the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad in May.