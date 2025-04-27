Iraq debates Syria’s Al-Sharaa's attendance at the Arab League Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Coordination Framework is set to meet on Monday to discuss Syria’s relations with Iraq and the potential visit of Syria's transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, to Baghdad, a source confirmed.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source highlighted that the meeting will cover topics including preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections and possible amendments to the electoral law, though most leaders oppose changes due to time constraints.

Additionally, Ali Hussein al-Fatlawi, a senior member of the Coordination Framework, described the meeting as part of the group’s regular weekly discussions. A central issue will be al-Sharaa’s possible participation in the Arab League summit, scheduled for May 17 in Baghdad. Al-Fatlawi also noted opposition from some political blocs and segments of the public regarding al-Sharaa's attendance.

Leaders are considering alternatives, including relocating the summit, sending a representative in al-Sharaa's place, or proceeding without Syria's participation. A representative is seen as the most viable option.

Notably, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's recent meeting with al-Sharaa has raised controversy, as he remains under an Iraqi arrest warrant for his past links to al-Qaeda in Iraq.

The State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, confirmed on Sunday that al-Sharaa will not attend the summit. Abdulrahman al-Jazaeri, a coalition member, added that al-Sharaa is aware of the security risks and has decided against visiting Iraq, which would exceed the government's capacity to manage.