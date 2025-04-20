Iraq's Dawa Party: No welcome for Syria’s Al-Sharaa in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Islamic Dawa Party raised concerns over the invitation extended to Syria's Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa to attend the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad.

In an official statement, the party noted that the summit presents an opportunity to enhance joint Arab cooperation and engage regional challenges, including the Palestinian issue and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

However, it warned against the participation of individuals facing legal issues. "The law is clear—no individual under investigation or with a criminal record should participate at any level in the summit’s proceedings," the statement read. "The blood of Iraqis must be respected, and those implicated in serious offenses against them should not be welcomed in Baghdad."

The party pointed to international examples, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced travel restrictions in parts of Europe following rulings by the International Criminal Court, and that several governments have declined to receive him due to legal responsibilities and public opinion.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed last week that an official invitation had been extended to al-Sharaa. A government source noted that the decision followed a previously undisclosed meeting between the two leaders in Qatar, where they reviewed security cooperation, economic ties, and summit preparations.