Iraq pledges support to Syria through humanitarian aid, seeks to hold international meeting

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed his country's support for Syria by sending humanitarian aid, affirming the government's efforts to convene an international conference.

Speaking at a press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Hussein said, "The situation in Syria is being discussed in light of both Iraqi and Syrian concerns, including those of the governments and people."

Hussein also mentioned that the Iraqi government is working to organize an international conference to discuss the situation in Syria in detail.

"We will take all diplomatic steps with Arab countries and have already contacted the foreign ministers of Turkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and several European nations,” he added. “These discussions are ongoing.”

The Iraqi FM further emphasized Iraq's collaboration with Iran and Syria to ensure the success of these diplomatic efforts, thanking Sabbagh and Araghchi for their “important regional discussions.”

Earlier, Iranian and Syrian Foreign Ministers arrived in Baghdad to meet with Hussein. The discussions focused on shared concerns, primarily the ongoing conflict in Syria, and explored Iraq’s proposal for mediation efforts, including the possibility of an international meeting in Baghdad aimed at addressing the Syrian crisis through political and diplomatic channels.