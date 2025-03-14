Iraq’s FM: Anti-ISIS operations room nears launch

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Friday that Baghdad and Damascus held talks on shared security challenges, with a focus on ISIS threats in both countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shibani, Hussein said discussions included ISIS activity in Iraq and Syria, as well as the upcoming activation of a five-nation operations room formed in Amman to combat the group.

"We also addressed developments on the Syrian coast, particularly regarding the Alawite community, and reviewed the work of a Syrian committee tasked with following up on the issue," he added.

Hussein emphasized the need for an inclusive political process in Syria, warning that marginalizing any group could lead to further instability, and praising the agreement between Syrian Transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, head of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“This step would foster national unity and balanced relations among all components.”

On economic ties, Hussein acknowledged the severe impact of conflict on both Iraq’s and Syria’s economies, suggesting that Iraq’s reconstruction experience could serve as a model for Syria. He also proposed the establishment of an Iraq-Syria cooperation council to coordinate efforts on security, economic, political, and diplomatic matters.

Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad on Friday for an unannounced visit. He met with President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and is set to hold talks with Parliamentary Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani later in the day.