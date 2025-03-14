Iraq’s FM: Anti-ISIS operations room nears launch
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein
said on Friday that Baghdad and Damascus held talks on shared security
challenges, with a focus on ISIS threats in both countries.
Speaking at a joint press conference with his
Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shibani, Hussein said discussions included ISIS
activity in Iraq and Syria, as well as the upcoming activation of a five-nation
operations room formed in Amman to combat the group.
"We also addressed developments on the
Syrian coast, particularly regarding the Alawite community, and reviewed the
work of a Syrian committee tasked with following up on the issue," he
added.
Hussein emphasized the need for an inclusive
political process in Syria, warning that marginalizing any group could lead to
further instability, and praising the agreement between Syrian Transitional
President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, head of the Syrian Democratic
Forces.
“This step would foster national unity and
balanced relations among all components.”
On economic ties, Hussein acknowledged the
severe impact of conflict on both Iraq’s and Syria’s economies, suggesting that
Iraq’s reconstruction experience could serve as a model for Syria. He also
proposed the establishment of an Iraq-Syria cooperation council to coordinate
efforts on security, economic, political, and diplomatic matters.
Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad on Friday for an
unannounced visit. He met with President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and is set to hold talks with Parliamentary Speaker
Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani later in the day.