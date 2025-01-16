Iraq’s FM: Baghdad urges armed factions to disarm

Shafaq News/ Iraq is engaging with influential armed groups to persuade them to disarm or integrate into official security forces, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said during an official visit to London.

In an interview with Reuters, Hussein acknowledged the complexities of navigating Iraq’s relationships with both Washington and Tehran, especially as the country seeks to manage the presence of armed factions operating outside state control.

"Two or three years ago, it was impossible to discuss this topic in our society," he said. "But now, having armed groups functioning outside the state is not acceptable." Hussein expressed optimism that leaders of these groups could be convinced to lay down their arms and join the government’s armed forces.

The Iraqi government has been tested by attacks from Iran-aligned groups on US forces in Iraq, which they claim were carried out in solidarity with Palestinians during the recent Israel-Hamas war.

While a Gaza ceasefire has brought some relief, uncertainty looms over US-Iraq relations under President Donald Trump’s incoming administration. Reflecting on Trump’s prior term, marked by the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Hussein said, "We hope that we can continue this good relationship with Washington."

Hussein also noted Baghdad’s willingness to mediate between the U.S. and Iran if requested, pointing to Iraq’s role in facilitating Saudi-Iran normalization in 2023.

On Syria, the foreign minister highlighted concerns about regional instability, particularly the resurgence of ISIS. Iraq has maintained dialogue with Syria, emphasizing the need for an inclusive political process to ensure lasting stability.

"In the first place, we are thinking about security and stability in Iraq. If there will be a threat to our country, of course, it will be a different story," Hussein said.

Discussions with Syria include potential cooperation on grain and oil supplies, contingent on assurances that these resources would benefit all Syrians. Baghdad is also preparing for an upcoming visit by Syria’s foreign minister.