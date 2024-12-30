Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Syrian counterpart

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein held a phone call with Syria’s new Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, discussing issues of mutual interest, focusing on security and stability.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the two ministers highlighted the “interconnected security” of both nations.

“Minister Hussein expressed his appreciation for Syria’s efforts in ensuring the safety of Iraqi diplomatic staff in Damascus, reiterating Iraq's commitment to restoring its full diplomatic presence in the Syrian capital.”

In turn, Al-Shaibani emphasized Syria’s concern for the well-being of the Iraqi mission and affirmed that Iraq’s security is integral to Syria’s own security.

The ministers also discussed the recent movements of ISIS elements along their shared border, with Minister Hussein stressing the need for enhanced coordination to counter these threats.

“Minister Al-Shaibani confirmed Syria’s full readiness to cooperate with Iraq in combating such groups and ensuring the security of both countries.”

In addition, Minister Hussein commended the successful discussions between Iraq's Intelligence Chief, Hamid Al-Shatri, and the Syrian government during his recent visit to Damascus.