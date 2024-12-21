Syrian interim government appoints new foreign minister

Shafaq News/ The General Command in Syria announced the appointment of a new Foreign Minister of the interim government.

The newly appointed minister is Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani. No information was provided regarding his qualifications for the position.

In addition, the Syrian authorities appointed Azam Gharib, known as "Abu al-Az Saraqib," as the governor of Aleppo.

Gharib is one of the prominent leaders of the Levant Front, a group affiliated with the Syrian National Army.

Gharib was born in Saraqib, Idlib province, in 1985, and is a resident of Aleppo. He holds a master's degree in Islamic studies from Bingol University in Turkey, as well as degrees in dentistry and control engineering from Aleppo University.