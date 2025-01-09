Source: No agreement finalized on ISIS detainee handover in SDF-Syrian Interim Government talks

Shafaq News/ Meetings between the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF and the Syrian Interim Government have not resulted in any final understanding, a commander from the SDF revealed on Thursday.

The commander told Shafaq News that the first meeting between the SDF and officials from the Syrian government addressed several issues but did not produce any decisions regarding the detainees' handover.

He added that “discussions remain in their initial stages, with potential future meetings contingent on the two sides agreeing on a clear agenda.”

The commander emphasized that negotiations on sensitive issues, such as the handover of ISIS detainees, “require in-depth studies and comprehensive deliberations to ensure alignment with the interests of all parties involved and to safeguard the region's security.”

The commander reiterated that the SDF is committed to international humanitarian law in handling ISIS detainees, stressing that any future decisions will be carefully considered to ensure regional stability and security.

Efforts to address the fate of these detainees have been ongoing, with discussions about repatriating them to their home countries or transferring them to other parties.

On Wednesday, SDF Commander-in-Chief, Mazloum Abdi, revealed progress in talks with the new Syrian administration.

Abdi described a "positive" meeting between the two leaderships in Damascus late last month, adding, “We agree on the unity and integrity of Syrian territory and reject any divisive projects that threaten the country’s cohesion.”

These developments come amid growing regional and international efforts to address the issue of ISIS detainees held in SDF-run detention centers in northeastern Syria.

Following the territorial defeat of ISIS, around 56,000 people are held in SDF-run detention centers, including 11,500 men, 14,500 women, and 30,000 children, according to Amnesty International.