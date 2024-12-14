Syrian Interim Government to prosecute war reporters from previous regime

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Information announced, on Saturday, via their Telegram channel that war reporters who worked under the previous regime will face trial.

"We confirm that all war reporters who were part of the war machine and propaganda of the fallen Al-Assad regime, and who directly or indirectly promoted its crimes and massacres against the Syrian people, will be subjected to fair trials," the ministry asserted, adding that "the trials are part of transitional justice aimed at ensuring fairness and holding accountable those involved in serious violations against the Syrian people."

This decision, if implemented, could put dozens of journalists who were active on the ground during the Syrian army's operations at risk of prosecution.

The decision has sparked controversy in Syrian circles, with some considering it "contradictory" to promises by al-Jolani to open a new chapter in Syria's history and move past the old regime.

In less than a week since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, Syria has seen rapid developments, including the appointment of an interim government, the dissolution of security apparatuses, and the suspension of the parliament and constitution.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stated that they "will not allow anyone to fear for their future in Syria, unless their hands are stained with blood."

Syria has entered a risky phase following Al-Assad's fall, with substantial challenges amid hopes from the Syrian public and the international community for genuine change through a comprehensive transition process that includes all factions.