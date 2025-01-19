Iraqi official: armed factions are sovereign matter

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Minister for Political Planning Affairs, Hisham Al-Alawi, described the issue of armed factions outside the state framework as “an internal Iraqi matter,” emphasizing the government’s commitment to handling the situation independently.

In a statement to the Al-Rafidain Center For Dialogue (RCD), Al-Alawi stressed that Iraq is keen to resolve regional issues amicably, highlighting that regional stability is essential for undertaking major projects such as the development path and other national initiatives.

On Syria, Al-Alawi remarked, "We are working with the most optimistic scenario for Syria, but at the same time, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario." He continued, "It is incorrect to view Iraq’s relations with one country solely through the lens of its relationship with another."

He reiterated that Iraq's primary focus is its national interest, supporting a Syrian government that represents all Syrian people and respects the rights of minorities.

"We have sent representatives to Syria and are working to expand our diplomatic presence there."

The Deputy Minister clarified Iraq's foreign policy approach, saying, "Iraq seeks to establish balance in its relations with neighboring countries and others around the world. However, achieving this is not easy and requires real effort, which the Ministry is working to fulfill."

Addressing the issue of Iraqi armed factions, Al-Alawi differentiated between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and other factions not affiliated with it, emphasizing that the “PMF is a vital part of Iraq’s military and security apparatus, directly operating under the command of Iraq's top military leadership.”

"The neutralization of factions outside the state’s control is an internal Iraqi matter, and Iraq is responsible for addressing their foreign conduct," Al-Alawi stated.