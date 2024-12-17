Iraq's PMF: Our forces will not intervene in Syria’s affairs

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) chief Faleh al-Fayyad, emphasized that the PMF has never intervened in Syrian affairs and will not do so, despite claims to the contrary.

Earlier today, the PMF chief arrived at the Kirkuk Operations Command and held a security meeting to discuss measures for stabilizing the province.

Speaking at a security forum for tribal leaders in Kirkuk, al-Fayyad stated, "Syria is a dear and close neighbor, and our fates have been intertwined throughout history… Iraq has the right to voice its opinion on Syrian matters."

"Iraq’s perspective has not been considered regarding the events in Syria in recent years,” he added. "We do not wish for division among the Syrians… Syria is a vital area for us, and we share a social and historical bond."

Al-Fayyad also reiterated that the PMF “will never interfere in Syrian affairs, but Iraq and Syria share a common security space," emphasizing that the PMF follows the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

“We are the most committed to these directives… We are primary protectors of the state and disregard the false claims of those with malicious intent,” he explained.

Al-Fayyad confirmed that the PMF has not yet made a definitive decision on the conditions in Syria, noting that “the situation there remains unclear."