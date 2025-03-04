Badr Leader: Syria’s unrest threatens division

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, warned against the potential division of Syria due to the recent events that have shaken some regions.

During a conference marking “Resistance Martyr Day”, Al-Amiri stated that "what has happened in Syria recently cannot happen in Iraq today," adding, "Iraq is concerned for the Syrian people, but we do not fear them." He assumed that the ongoing situation in Syria, Israeli interventions, and the challenging circumstances in the northern and southern regions are “a precursor to the country's potential division.”

Al-Amiri further emphasized that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has proven “its significant role in liberating cities from the control of ISIS," asserting that "the PMF is a guarantee for Iraq's unity, dignity, and security, working alongside other security forces."

The Badr Organization is considered one of the most powerful and influential Shiite armed groups in Iraq. It operates under the broader umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition formally incorporated into the Iraqi security forces in 2016.