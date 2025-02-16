Syria integrates southern factions into Defense Ministry

Shafaq News/ Syria’s caretaker Defense Ministry unites factions in the southern regions under the ministry’s command.

A source reported to Syria TV, on Sunday, that Ministry has reached an agreement to form four military brigades comprising 15,000 fighters, one unit in Daraa, another covering western Daraa and Quneitra, a third in the eastern countryside, and a fourth being prepared in Al-Sweida.

Earlier, Caretaker Defense Minister, Major General Marhaf Abu Qasra, stated that all Syrian factions had responded positively to the integration plan, which aims to incorporate them into the Defense Ministry’s structure.