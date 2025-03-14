Surprise Visit: Syrian Foreign Minister in Baghdad
Shafaq News
/ Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad on Friday for an
unannounced visit, a source told Shafaq News.
Discussions
are expected to cover a range of security and political issues, including
recent incidents involving Syrians in Iraq.
The visit
was initially scheduled for February 22 but was postponed without an official
explanation from either side.
The trip
comes amid heightened Iraqi measures concerning Syrians in the country,
including two recent security cordons around the Syrian embassy in
Baghdad.
While no
Iraqi political faction has openly objected to Al-Shibani’s visit, political forces
view it as a matter for the government to handle.
Iraqi Deputy
Foreign Minister Hisham Al-Alawi previously told Shafaq News Agency that
Baghdad has engaged with Syria’s transitional administration, with its
representatives participating in meetings in Paris and Riyadh. He added that
Iraq is also preparing to attend an upcoming meeting in Brussels.