Surprise Visit: Syrian Foreign Minister in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad on Friday for an unannounced visit, a source told Shafaq News.

Discussions are expected to cover a range of security and political issues, including recent incidents involving Syrians in Iraq.

The visit was initially scheduled for February 22 but was postponed without an official explanation from either side.

The trip comes amid heightened Iraqi measures concerning Syrians in the country, including two recent security cordons around the Syrian embassy in Baghdad.

While no Iraqi political faction has openly objected to Al-Shibani’s visit, political forces view it as a matter for the government to handle.

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Hisham Al-Alawi previously told Shafaq News Agency that Baghdad has engaged with Syria’s transitional administration, with its representatives participating in meetings in Paris and Riyadh. He added that Iraq is also preparing to attend an upcoming meeting in Brussels.