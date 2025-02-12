KDP member: Baghdad failing commitments, KRG nears formation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) political bureau member Hoshyar Zebari accused Iraq’s federal government of failing to meet its commitments.

Speaking to Al Hadath television, Zebari criticized Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid for belatedly filing a lawsuit against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the finance minister over the non-payment of KRG employees' salaries.

"The president’s move came too late," Zebari said. "As the guardian of the constitution, he should have taken a clear stance earlier against the violations committed against the region, such as salary cuts and the weakening of Kurdistan’s institutions. But now, yes, there is growing resentment among the Kurdish people that the federal government is discriminating against us by withholding our rightful dues, despite the KRG fulfilling all its obligations."

Zebari argued that despite Kurdistan’s compliance with revenue-sharing measures, the federal government has been sluggish in its responses.

"Oil exports have ceased, the payroll lists have been submitted, and internal revenues have been transferred. There is more transparency in financial dealings," he stated. "Yet, Baghdad remains hesitant in meeting its commitments. Recently, a new legislative amendment to the 2025 budget was introduced to address this, including changes to oil production costs and transportation fees via the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to resume exports. Importantly, the government has now committed to paying public sector salaries in Kurdistan equally and without discrimination. This is a positive development."

He also highlighted the root of disputes with Baghdad, emphasizing the need for proper federal governance rather than central control.

"The real issue is that the political mindset in Baghdad remains centralized, whereas the system is supposed to be federal," he said. "Kurdistan should not be treated as just another province, but as a constitutional region with rights, duties, and mutual obligations. This is the challenge we are facing."

KRG Formation Nears

Regarding the formation of the new Kurdistan government, Zebari said negotiations had been ongoing since the October 2024 elections and were progressing well.

"We have reached significant agreements on the government’s program," he revealed. "Next week, we will enter discussions with our partners, particularly our main ally, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to finalize the distribution of posts and leadership positions. The atmosphere is positive, and we expect to form the government within two months. We will not delay it further, as there is strong momentum."

Dialogue with Syria’s New Leadership

On Kurdish engagement with Syria, Zebari confirmed recent diplomatic exchanges, indicating a shift in regional dynamics.

"There has been communication, meetings, and positive messages with Syria’s new leadership," he said. "Recently, the KRG Prime Minister met with Syria’s new Foreign Minister, and there may be another meeting at the upcoming annual Government Summit in Dubai."

Zebari noted that Syria’s declared approach is to establish "a stable Syria with participation from all components" but cautioned against recent moves by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

"Their latest actions should have been addressed through a comprehensive national conference," he said. "Additionally, proposing lengthy transitional periods of three to four years could provoke opposition from other factions. The process is still in its early stages, but there is clear international backing for a stable Syria."