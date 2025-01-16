Baghdad to host European, Gulf officials for key talks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi capital Baghdad is set to welcome key international leaders in the coming days, sources revealed on Thursday.

“Baghdad will witness a series of successive visits by foreign ministers from France, Italy, and other European Union countries, as well as ministers from regional and Gulf states,” the sources stated to Shafaq News.

“These international leaders' visits to Baghdad follow the conclusion of events in Gaza and Lebanon. Consequently, it is crucial to discuss the Syrian issue in detail with Iraq. These visits will precede the Baghdad Dialogue Conference scheduled for next month.”

The sources also indicated that ministers or representatives of these countries, particularly major powers involved in global changes, will convey their governments' perspectives on the Syrian issue in line with the region's developments.