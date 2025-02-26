SOURCE:  Syrian Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad in March

Shafaq News/ Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Al-Shibani is expected to visit Baghdad next month, an Iraqi government sources revealed on Wednesday.

The sources, speaking to Shafaq News, clarified that the visit is still scheduled, though it had been postponed due to security concerns from the Syrian side, as well as some recent remarks by Iraqi officials that “negatively” impacted the timing.

The visit, initially planned for an earlier date, is now expected to take place within the next two weeks, with the date still subject to change, the sources said.

During his visit, Al-Shibani is expected to discuss key bilateral issues and align on topics to be raised at the upcoming Arab summit in Baghdad this May.

This upcoming visit follows an official invitation extended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to his Syrian counterpart.