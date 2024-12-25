Iraq prepares to resume flights to Lebanon amid regional unrest and diplomatic efforts

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced, on Wednesday, that it is awaiting official approvals to resume Iraqi Airways flights between Iraq and Lebanon, which were suspended due to the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Ministry spokesperson Maytham Al-Safi explained that flights between Baghdad and Beirut rely on Syrian airspace, which has become inaccessible following recent security developments, adding, "The Ministry of Transport has been in contact with the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities to monitor the resumption of flights between Iraq and Lebanon."

Al-Safi noted that the Ministry is awaiting official approvals, either through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or aviation insurance companies. "Once received, the reopening of the route will be announced," he assured.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Lebanon due to escalating security concerns in Syria after opposition forces overthrew the regime of Bashar Al-Assad. The political vacuum has further complicated the use of Syrian airspace for civilian travel.

Furthermore, Iraq had previously announced the opening of its air and land borders to Lebanese nationals fleeing the war waged by Israel on their country. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, pledged earlier today to resolve the status of Lebanese migrants in Iraq within the next 24 hours.

The crisis in Syria and its ripple effects on Iraq and Lebanon come amidst broader efforts to stabilize the region. On November 26, 2024, US President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The 60-day truce, which Biden described as an effort "to be permanent," aims to "end hostilities and prevent Hezbollah from posing further threats to Israel's security."